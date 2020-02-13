SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $62,770,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.42.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $223.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,241. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $223.75. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.