SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,964 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,964 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 36.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $53,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,460 shares of company stock worth $7,879,518. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,536. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 426.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.62. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

