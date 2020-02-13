SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,741 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,144. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $215.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.61.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

