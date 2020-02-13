SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 504.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 323,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genesco by 455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,194,000.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $717,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CL King raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:GCO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

