Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Drops By 22.8%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.07. 923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of analysts have commented on AMBC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

