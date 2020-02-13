Short Interest in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Declines By 39.3%

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcosa by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACA opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

