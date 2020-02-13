Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Drops By 62.8%

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ARTL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 48,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,676. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

