Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Drops By 62.8%

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
ARTL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 48,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,676. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.