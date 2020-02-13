Short Interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Rises By 16.4%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 775,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 559,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,041,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 682,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 345,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

AHT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

