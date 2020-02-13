Short Interest in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Expands By 17.2%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,840,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 46.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,514,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,590 in the last quarter.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,338,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,670,000 after buying an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $114.73. 6,228,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,160,048. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.