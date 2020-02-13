Short Interest in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Increases By 11.4%

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 26.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGG. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. 67,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,936. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.