Short Interest in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Decreases By 26.4%

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CNBKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $119,725.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,943,666.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,453,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,420 over the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $474.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

