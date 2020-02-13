Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Drops By 71.0%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 13,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,567. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Coffee has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 70.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 117,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JVA shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

