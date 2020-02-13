Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expands By 38.8%

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

DarioHealth stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.78. 10,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,978. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRIO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of DarioHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

