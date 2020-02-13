Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) Decreases By 37.5%

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dragon Victory International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LYL remained flat at $$1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205. Dragon Victory International has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

