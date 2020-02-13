Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Drops By 56.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epsilon Energy stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Epsilon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN remained flat at $$3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 58,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

