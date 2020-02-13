Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Grows By 85.2%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, an increase of 85.2% from the January 15th total of 221,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 6,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $640,540.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

