Short Interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Rises By 34.3%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 968,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 307,818 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 359,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

Shares of GSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 1,074,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,772. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.34.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.