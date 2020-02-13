Short Interest in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Rises By 24.4%

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 648,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 15th total of 521,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FDEF traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 151,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,583. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $559.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.95.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.