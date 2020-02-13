Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Rises By 73.0%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BHAT remained flat at $$1.15 on Thursday. 2,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,471. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

