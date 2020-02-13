Short Interest in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expands By 121.5%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMLP. ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hoegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMLP opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.15. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hoegh LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.70%.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

