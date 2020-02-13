Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Rises By 79.7%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 137,373 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 14,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,276. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

