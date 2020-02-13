Short Interest in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Increases By 44.6%

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 462,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE:KT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 439,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,734. KT has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.