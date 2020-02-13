Short Interest in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Increases By 44.6%

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 462,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:KT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. 439,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,734. KT has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in KT by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KT by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

