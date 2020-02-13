Short Interest in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Expands By 46.1%

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 265,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.
In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.
LTRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 19,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.78.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.
