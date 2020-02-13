Short Interest in Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Expands By 46.1%

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the January 15th total of 265,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

LTRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 19,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

