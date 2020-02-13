Short Interest in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) Decreases By 30.3%

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, major shareholder Basso Capital Management, L.P. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leisure Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) by 148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,397 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.32% of Leisure Acquisition worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPAQ remained flat at $$10.69 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,916. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 million, a PE ratio of -534.50 and a beta of 0.05. Leisure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

