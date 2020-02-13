Short Interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Increases By 16.6%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 995,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. 58,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,790. The company has a market capitalization of $775.69 million, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 0.14. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIND. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

