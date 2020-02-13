Short Interest in LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Expands By 47.7%

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 342,959 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,838,260.24. Also, Director Elias Nadim Nader bought 5,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Insiders bought a total of 651,236 shares of company stock worth $5,252,760 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

LMPX stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 197,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,352. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

