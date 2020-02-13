Short Interest in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Drops By 66.7%

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of Mannatech worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTEX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

