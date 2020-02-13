Short Interest in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Grows By 62.5%

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of New Gold by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.09.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

