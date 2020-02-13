Short Interest in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Increases By 13.0%

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,844,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,006. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

