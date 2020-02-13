Short Interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Decreases By 25.2%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Support.com stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.17. Support.com has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Bloom acquired 605,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,906.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Support.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Support.com in the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Support.com by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 240,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

