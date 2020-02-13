Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.71 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SSTK traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 308,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

