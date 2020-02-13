Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 14,173 Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 380.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 446,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

