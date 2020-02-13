Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 2,419 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 293,879 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,070,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,992,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,978,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,062,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.22.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 605,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,437. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.