Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 20,510 SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $3,322,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,531 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of SSW stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 17,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

