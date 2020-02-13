Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $83,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 336,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,789. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.