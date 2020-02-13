Sigma Planning Corp Has $262,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 370.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 195.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NYSE G traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.51. 68,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,777. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

