Sigma Planning Corp Has $295,000 Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 51.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.88. The stock had a trading volume of 309,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,448. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.87. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $156.09 and a twelve month high of $233.63.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

