Sigma Planning Corp Has $315,000 Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 154.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.04. 21,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,844. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

