Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $15,174,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of FUN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.94. 91,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,260. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

