Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,627 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 251,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,424,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58.
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
