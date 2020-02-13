Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,627 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 251,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,424,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.