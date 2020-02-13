Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 1.6% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,733. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

