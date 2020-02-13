Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 742,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

KYN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 534,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,736. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

