Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 36,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,317.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 582,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 541,323 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 237,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 1,783,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,312. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

