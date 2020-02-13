Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cigna by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 229,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.89. 2,115,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,400 shares of company stock worth $9,096,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

