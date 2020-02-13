Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 57,796 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $824,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

NYSE:BHGE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,024,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

