Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,873,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 163,337 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.63. 341,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

