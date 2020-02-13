Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,924. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.