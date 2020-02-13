Signaturefd LLC Acquires 4,796 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,646. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.