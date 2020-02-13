Signaturefd LLC Acquires 971 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.21. 530,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,770. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,172,067 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

