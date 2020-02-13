Signaturefd LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 243,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,231,000 after purchasing an additional 403,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,455,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,479,753. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

